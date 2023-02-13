Fed. Circ. Revives Part Of Fuel Tank Sensor Patent Case

By Jasmin Jackson (February 13, 2023, 6:42 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday found a district judge relied on improper claim construction when assessing some of the claims in a manufacturer's fuel tank sensor patent suit against a rival, partly reversing the lower court's decision to toss the suit....

