Pot Delivery Service Says LA Cops Illegally Raided Store

By Mike Curley (February 13, 2023, 5:40 PM EST) -- A father and son are suing the city of Los Angeles, alleging that they were misled by the city about the cannabis delivery license they were issued, and then police officers raided their shop at gunpoint, damaged their property and stole money and products from their safe....

