6th Circ. Upholds Manufacturer's Win In Generator Fire Suit

By Emily Field (February 13, 2023, 8:33 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Monday upheld a lower court's decision that freed a manufacturer from a Michigan man's suit alleging that a defective gas generator caused his severe burns, finding that since he was under the influence of alcohol at the time, he had contributed to the accident....

