Philips Notches X-Ray IP Win After Defendant Goes Silent

By Rachel Riley (February 14, 2023, 7:56 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday declared Philips Medical Systems winner by default in a trade secret lawsuit involving its X-ray tube designs, after finding one of the targeted companies is apparently defunct and without an attorney....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS