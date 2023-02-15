Bitcoin Mining Co. Hit With Suit Over Alleged Ponzi Scheme

By Katryna Perera (February 15, 2023, 10:45 PM EST) -- Bitcoin mining company VBit Technologies Corp. and a pair of former executives have been hit with an investor class action alleging they sold unregistered securities and ran a Ponzi scheme that paid out promised bitcoin as new investors bought into the scheme....

