Off-Road Tire Secrets Case Went Off-Jurisdiction, Rivals Say

By Ryan Harroff (February 14, 2023, 7:17 PM EST) -- An Indian off-road tire company, its American subsidiary and an executive who came over from its competitor slammed that competitor's trade secrets lawsuit for taking its claims to Ohio federal court without alleging that any misconduct occurred in Ohio....

