Attys Seek Third Of $325M State Farm Overcharge Settlement

By Emily Sawicki (February 14, 2023, 5:30 PM EST) -- The legal team representing a settlement class of State Farm customers who sued the insurance company over allegations of price-gouging is seeking a little more than $100 million out of a $325 million settlement fund after they shepherded the deal to a conclusion in November....

