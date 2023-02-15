GOP Reps. Want Answers About Air Force's Records Releases

By Micah Danney (February 15, 2023, 6:58 PM EST) -- Republican leaders of House committees on the military and government oversight pressed the U.S. Department of Defense for more information on the release of Air Force personnel records to a private research firm that allegedly misrepresented itself to get access....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS