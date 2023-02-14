Fla. Legislators Take Aim At One-Way Fees In Insurance Suits

By Carolina Bolado (February 14, 2023, 4:28 PM EST) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state's top legislative leaders on Tuesday announced a joint effort to tackle rising insurance costs in the state with tort reform proposals, including eliminating one-way attorney fees and fee multipliers for all lines of insurance....

