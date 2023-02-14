FDA Says Legionnaires' Disease Found On Cruise Ship

By Emily Field (February 14, 2023, 6:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said that it had found evidence of Legionnaires' disease in the drinking water on two American Cruise Lines Inc. ships after three passengers were sickened by the pneumonia strain and that the company had failed to adequately treat the contamination....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS