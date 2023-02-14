Ousted Fla. Prosecutor Appeals To 11th Circ. To Get Job Back

By David Minsky (February 14, 2023, 4:38 PM EST) -- A Florida prosecutor appealed to the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday to get his job back following a federal judge's ruling last month that Gov. Ron DeSantis violated the U.S. and state constitutions when he suspended the elected state attorney but that the court lacked authority to reinstate him....

