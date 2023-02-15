Murdaugh Used Check From Name Partner In Fraud, Jury Told

By Cara Salvatore (February 14, 2023, 10:37 PM EST) -- South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh was able to return legal fees that his firm had started asking questions about because of a large personal loan check from a fellow name partner, a forensic accountant told a jury Tuesday in the attorney's murder trial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS