Judge Says BofA Can't Trim Tax Interest With Merrill Payments

By Theresa Schliep (February 15, 2023, 5:09 PM EST) -- Bank of America can't reduce interest owed to the IRS by offsetting its tax underpayments with overpayments made by Merrill Lynch that occurred before the two institutions merged because they were separate taxpayers at the time, a North Carolina federal judge ruled....

