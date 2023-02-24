A Lender's Guide To Going-Concern Qualifications

By Michael Handler, Craig Lee and Emily Rubino (February 24, 2023, 1:02 PM EST) -- In connection with an audit of the financial statements prepared by a borrower's independent public accountant or auditor, the auditor is required to evaluate whether there is substantial doubt about the entity's ability to continue as a going concern in the future, typically one year from the date the relevant financial statements are issued.[1]...

