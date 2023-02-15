Biotage Will Acquire Astrea Bio Business In $190M Stock Deal

By Elaine Briseño (February 15, 2023, 7:42 PM EST) -- Swedish life sciences business Biotage AB will acquire Astrea Bioseparations — the operating company of the Gamma Biosciences platform created by global investment firm KKR, which is being advised by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP — in exchange for $190 million worth of newly issued Biotage stock, in a merger that will create a global chromatography operation, the companies announced Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS