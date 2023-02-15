DC Circ. Questions Timeliness Of Pipeline Rule Challenge

By Katie Buehler (February 15, 2023, 4:26 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit panel is questioning whether two oil and gas trade groups timely filed their appeal of a federal law requiring rupture-mitigation valves on certain gas gathering lines, and have asked the groups and federal regulators to submit briefs on the appropriate appeal deadline....

