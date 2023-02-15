Nevada Bills Would Protect Native Rights, Safety

By Crystal Owens (February 15, 2023, 6:38 PM EST) -- Lawmakers in Nevada are set to argue an array of legislation this upcoming session aimed at protecting Native American treaty rights, boosting resources to investigate cases involving missing and murdered tribal members and adding tribal representation to state offices....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS