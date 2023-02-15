Texas School District Escapes Some Claims In Bias Suit

By Emily Brill (February 15, 2023, 9:05 PM EST) -- A Texas teacher can pursue claims that her employer's alleged discrimination violated Title VII's bans on sex bias and retaliation, but she must drop another Title VII claim and claims of Texas Labor Code and Age Discrimination in Employment Act violations, a state appellate court ruled Wednesday....

