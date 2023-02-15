Trade Show Demo Sinks Gynecological Patent At Fed. Circ.

By Andrew Karpan (February 15, 2023, 5:36 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Wednesday that a Delaware federal judge had it right when he ruled a patent cited in a long-brewing legal fight over competing devices for treating heavy menstrual bleeding should never have been issued in the first place, since the device was already demonstrated at the gynecological industry's "Super Bowl."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS