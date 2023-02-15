Celsius Creditors Get 3 Weeks To Look At Ch. 11 Plan Outline

By Rick Archer (February 15, 2023, 3:15 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Wednesday gave Celsius Network's creditors three weeks to respond to the company's early-morning proposal to hand control of its cryptocurrency platform to an investment firm and ownership of the company to its largest account holders....

