Firms Ask Del. Justices To Undo Fee Bid Denial In Vax Biz Suit

By Rose Krebs (February 15, 2023, 3:58 PM EST) -- A Novavax investor represented by Ashby & Geddes PA and Levi & Korsinsky LLP is urging the Delaware Supreme Court to undo the Chancery Court's denial of a $1.5 million fee award the firms sought for representing him in a suit filed over stock options granted to company insiders....

