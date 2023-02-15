Sterigenics Argues Breast Cancer Cases Must Be Severed

By Madeline Lyskawa (February 15, 2023, 8:36 PM EST) -- A sterilization solutions company told the Georgia Court of Appeals Wednesday during oral arguments that a Cobb County court incorrectly rejected its attempt to sever three cases lodged against it by women who claim they contracted breast cancer from its plant's eruption of a "volcano of carcinogens."...

