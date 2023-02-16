5 SEC Exam Priorities Private Fund Managers Must Address

By Christopher Avellaneda, Kelly Koscuiszka and Tarik Shah (February 16, 2023, 5:27 PM EST) -- On Feb. 7, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Examinations published its 2023 examination priorities,[1] in which it reaffirmed that private fund managers will continue to be a top focus of SEC examinations....

