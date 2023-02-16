Columbus Sues Kia, Hyundai Over Auto Thefts

By Emily Field (February 16, 2023, 5:21 PM EST) -- The city of Columbus on Wednesday hit automakers Kia and Hyundai with a suit in Ohio federal court alleging that the city has seen a dramatic rise in auto thefts in the past year of certain models with security systems so poor that they can be broken into by a middle-schooler....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS