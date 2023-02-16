Tuesday Morning Gets OK To Tap $15M In Ch. 11 Financing

By Rick Archer (February 16, 2023, 12:49 AM EST) -- In a late Wednesday evening ruling after a highly contentious virtual hearing, a Texas bankruptcy judge gave discount home goods chain Tuesday Morning permission to tap into $15 million of bankruptcy financing to keep the lights on for next two weeks of its newly filed Chapter 11 case....

