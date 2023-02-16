Baker And Crowell Can't Duck Scam Suit In Florida, Court Told

By Ryan Boysen (February 16, 2023, 3:26 PM EST) -- The receiver for On Point Global LLC — a constellation of allegedly predatory websites sued into bankruptcy by the Federal Trade Commission — is fighting BakerHostetler LLP and Crowell & Moring LLP's efforts to escape her malpractice suit, claiming the pair's previous work for On Point clearly makes them liable....

