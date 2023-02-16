Calif. Crypto Biz Scammed Investors Out Of $7M, CFTC Says

By Emilie Ruscoe (February 16, 2023, 6:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has filed suit against a California man and his purported digital asset investment company, claiming he ran the operation "consistent with a Ponzi scheme" and took in over $7 million while offering would-be investors guarantees of unusually high returns earned via a trading strategy executed by robots....

