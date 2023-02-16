2 Firms Steer $220M Sale Of Flavor Ingredients Biz To PE Firm

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (February 16, 2023, 3:37 PM EST) -- Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP-advised International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. announced on Thursday that it has agreed to sell its Flavor Specialty Ingredients business to U.K.-based private equity firm Exponent, advised by Allen & Overy LLP, for $220 million in cash that will be used to reduce the company's outstanding debt....

