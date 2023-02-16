Feds Seek 1 Year For DC-Area Pot And Laundering Plot

By Jonathan Capriel (February 16, 2023, 6:02 PM EST) -- Prosecutors asked a Virginia federal judge to hit a co-conspirator in a $3.5 million unregistered cannabis venture with a one-year prison sentence, diverging from the guidelines of a minimum of 6.5 years but also seeking more time than for similarly situated members of the conspiracy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS