Bong Maker Founders Say Partners Cheated Them Of Equity

By Mike Curley (February 17, 2023, 3:36 PM EST) -- Two former executives and founders of bong and smoking accessory maker Session Corp. are suing their former partners in Delaware Chancery Court, saying those partners schemed to devalue the former executives' equity in the company before throwing them out and buying their stock back for one-thousandth of a cent per share....

