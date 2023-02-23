Complying With Updates To Calif. Police Reform Laws

By Paul Knothe and Morgan Johnson (February 23, 2023, 4:11 PM EST) -- In recent years, the California Legislature has passed a raft of new laws intended to recalibrate the relationship between the public and the law enforcement profession, focused on the use of force, accountability, transparency and diversity....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS