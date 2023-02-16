EU Court Says Bloc Law Doesn't Ban Cost-Splitting Rules

By Nadia Dreid (February 16, 2023, 6:11 PM EST) -- It's fine for bloc countries to have rules that require parties to split the common cost of competition litigation if a claim is only upheld in part, the European Union's judicial branch said Thursday in a preliminary ruling....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS