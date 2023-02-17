2nd Circ. Tosses Animal Rights FOIA Claim Against USDA

By Brian Steele (February 17, 2023, 5:46 PM EST) -- The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals cannot pursue its lawsuit alleging that the U.S. Department of Agriculture and one of its internal agencies adopted a "policy or practice" of violating the Freedom of Information Act in 2017, the Second Circuit ruled, citing an act of Congress that addressed the dispute....

