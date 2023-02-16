Wash. Justices Look At Statute Of Limitations In A Foreclosure

By Greg Lamm (February 16, 2023, 10:26 PM EST) -- The Washington State Supreme Court on Thursday considered whether discharging a debt in bankruptcy affects the statute of limitations to foreclose on a lien securing the debt in a dispute between lenders and a homeowners' association over a home that was left abandoned and run down....

