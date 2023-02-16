Mitsubishi Touts $940M Arbitration Win Over Gilenya Royalties

By Caleb Symons (February 16, 2023, 9:09 PM EST) -- Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp. is celebrating an arbitral judgment that the Japanese company said entitles it to approximately $940 million in royalty payments from pharmaceutical giant Novartis over its development of a popular medication used to treat multiple sclerosis....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS