Tesla Recalls 363K Vehicles With Full Self-Driving Tech

By Linda Chiem (February 16, 2023, 6:42 PM EST) -- Tesla Inc. agreed to recall nearly 363,000 vehicles in the U.S. equipped with its advanced driver assistance system called Full Self-Driving Beta, offering a software update in response to crash-risk concerns tied to how the vehicles operate in intersections and with yellow lights, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday....

