Crypto Data Co. Approved For Ch. 11 Plan After Sales

By Vince Sullivan (February 16, 2023, 8:10 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency data center operator Compute North Holdings received approval for its Chapter 11 plan Thursday in Texas, saying it had reached deals with contract counterparties to move the plan consensually after asset sales helped pay off $250 million of secured debt....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS