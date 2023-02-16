Justices Nix Title 42 Argument As Virus Emergency Sunsets

By Britain Eakin (February 16, 2023, 3:04 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday canceled upcoming oral arguments in a dispute over red states' bid to join a Title 42 fight, after the Biden administration indicated this month the case will be moot once the COVID-19 public health emergency ends in May....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS