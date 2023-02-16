Pioneer Off Hook For Undelivered Gas In Storm, Judge Says

By Peter McGuire (February 16, 2023, 8:30 PM EST) -- Pioneer Natural Resources Co. does not have to pay more than $9 million to a client for natural gas it failed to deliver during Winter Storm Uri because catastrophic conditions out of the company's control interrupted its supplies, according to a Texas federal ruling....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS