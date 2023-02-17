Soccer League, Teams Defeat Black Coach's Race Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (February 17, 2023, 4:33 PM EST) -- Six professional soccer teams and the United Soccer Leagues don't have to face a lawsuit claiming they refused to hire a Black coach because of his race, though an Illinois federal judge sent claims against Major League Soccer to New York for further proceedings....

