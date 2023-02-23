Energy Group Of The Year: Skadden

By Peter McGuire (February 23, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Lining up a $13 billion financing package for a huge natural gas export project, finalizing a unique cross-Atlantic electric utility swap and completing the purchase of a 500-mile wind energy transmission line are among the achievements that made Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP one of Law360's 2022 Energy Groups of the Year....

