Davis Polk Defeats Black Ex-Atty's Discrimination Claims

By Lauren Berg (February 16, 2023, 11:02 PM EST) -- A Black former Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP associate hasn't provided the evidence that a jury could use to find that he suffered race-based discrimination while employed at the law firm, a Manhattan federal judge ruled Thursday, trimming the attorney's bias claims but keeping alive allegations of retaliation....

