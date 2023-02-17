Gov't To Keep Temporary Courts Open To Tackle Backlog

By Ashish Sareen (February 17, 2023, 5:43 PM GMT) -- The government said on Friday that it will keep 24 temporary courtrooms open until the end of the year, extending the life of the program set up amid COVID-19 restrictions to keep the justice system running and cut the backlog of criminal cases....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS