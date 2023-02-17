Pro Say: The Legal Aftermath Of The Ohio Train Disaster

Law360 (February 17, 2023, 7:46 PM EST) -- The lawsuits have started rolling in after the Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying toxic chemicals, with East Palestine, Ohio, residents and business owners claiming the company's negligence led to the disaster. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS