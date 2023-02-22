Interest Rate Hikes A Mixed Blessing For Litigation Funders

By Marialuisa Taddia (February 21, 2023, 6:07 PM GMT) -- Litigation funders have been buoyed by more than a decade of low interest rates. But central banks worldwide have hiked up rates to fight inflation — and other more traditional asset classes, such as bonds and money market assets, could make risky litigation funding look less appealing....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS