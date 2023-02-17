SEC Says Hedge Fund Made $1.6M Short-Selling Airline Stock

By Katryna Perera (February 17, 2023, 8:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday accused investment adviser Candlestick Capital LP of violating one of the commission's short-selling rules by selling short and then repurchasing American Airlines common stock in 2020, resulting in ill-gotten gains of $1.6 million....

