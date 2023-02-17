US Asks High Court To Uphold Paid Fishing Observer Mandate

By Peter McGuire (February 17, 2023, 5:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. government said there is no pressing reason the U.S. Supreme Court should hear a challenge to rules requiring fishing vessels to carry paid monitors and urged the high court not to overturn long-standing legal precedent that gives deference to bureaucrats' expertise on unclear statutory issues....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS