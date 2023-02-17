Insurer Says Apartment Co.'s Policies Were Properly Voided

By Hope Patti (February 17, 2023, 2:25 PM EST) -- A Swiss Re unit said it properly rescinded policies issued to the operators of several Kansas City apartment complexes, telling a Missouri federal court that the policyholders failed to disclose known claims, including a tenant class action that resulted in a $62 million settlement....

