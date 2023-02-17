Navy Didn't Retaliate Against Ex-Warfare Worker, 4th Circ. Told

By Jonathan Capriel (February 17, 2023, 10:21 PM EST) -- The secretary of the U.S. Navy urged the Fourth Circuit to affirm a district court's decision finding it did not retaliate against a former high-level employee at the Naval Information Warfare Center, saying it fired her amid criticism over her work performance and not because she filed a discrimination complaint....

