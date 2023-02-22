Circuit Split Complicates US Discovery In Foreign Tribunals

By Lionel Lavenue, Joseph Myles and Matthew Johnson (February 22, 2023, 6:45 PM EST) -- Litigants in foreign tribunals may obtain discovery in U.S. courts, applying under Title 28 of the U.S. Code, Section 1782, which says that when petitions for such discovery are made, "the district court of the district in which a person resides or is found may order … discovery for use in a proceeding in a foreign or international tribunal."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS